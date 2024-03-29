April musical happenings at the Susi Q

This April, the Susi Q will be hosting three amazing musical events. Each is guaranteed to fill up fast, so act now to reserve your spot.

Begin the season with the free Spring Swing Concert featuring the Laguna Beach Community JaZz Band on April 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. The popular event features the wonderfully talented vocalist Ginger Hatfield.

The vocalist began her singing career as a youngster. “My first vocal solo in front of an audience was as part of Mrs. Mudge’s kindergarten chorus at Aliso Elementary School. I was so petrified that a classmate was assigned to walk up to the front of the stage with me,” said Hatfield, who joined the JaZz Band in 2007.

Under the direction of Lynn Olinger, the “Big Band” is a traditional 18-piece jazz band featuring five saxophones, four or five trombones, four trumpets, piano, bass, guitar, drum-set and aux percussionist. Register here.

The Susi Q’s partnership with Lyric Opera OC continues in April with the presentation of Verdi’s Falstaff. The lecherous Falstaff finally meets his match when his underhanded plans to solve money troubles have the three Merry Wives of Windsor conspiring to teach him a lesson.

Lyric Opera OC’s operas are presented in a concert format, with minimal to no staging or costumes, but with piano accompaniment and supertitles on Susi Q’s big screens.

The opera, featuring an all-star cast of performers, will take place on Wednesday, April 24, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. A token fee of $5 secures your registration for this popular event.

Before attending the Falstaff presentation, you might want to bone up on opera by attending Maestro Jeffrey Briar’s free Music Appreciation Class: Spotlight on Opera, which will take place on Thursday, April 11, between 3 and 4:30 p.m.

With accomplished pianist/composer Jeffrey Briar at his keyboard, learn about opera’s place in musical history — composer’s influences, social factors, and how each masterpiece has stood the test of time.

To register for these events, visit www.thesusiq.org. To RSVP by phone, call 949-715-8105 or email [email protected].