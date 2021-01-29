Are Laguna Beach winter sports back on?

Share this:

Playoffs may be cancelled but a sudden California State Department of Health rule change this past week will now allow competition for Boys and Girls Cross Country thru March 27. The state’s tier system will prevent the start of other fall/winter sports, including Football, Girls Volleyball and Water Polo. Orange County’s tier status may change again next week.

No word yet on Laguna’s teams and 2020-21 Sunset League competition. In addition, the State CIF is now advising that masks must be worn at all times by participants in all sports except cross country, track and field, swimming, and water polo.

In another development, the Southern Section Executive Committee recommended earlier this month that the Southern Section support the State CIF proposal to add Sand Volleyball as an official sport. The Southern Section Council meets next week to vote on the matter and the State’s 10 sections will take up the matter in late February.

Laguna’s Boys and Girls squads have been among the top high school club teams in this emerging sport with the girls sporting a 71-16 record for seven seasons of competition and the boys with a 40-11 record over six seasons of play.

Email Breaker sports notes to Frank at [email protected]