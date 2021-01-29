Hallie Jones to keynote Laguna Canyon Conservancy meeting

Share this:

Hallie Jones, executive director of the Laguna Canyon Foundation, will speak on the state of the Laguna Canyon, upcoming environmental threats, and opportunities during a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. on Feb. 1.

The discussion will be part of the Laguna Canyon Conservancy’s monthly educational meeting. For over 30 years, the Conservancy has a long-standing commitment to preserve natural coastal canyons and is a supporter of open space in south Orange County.

Jones was born and raised in Laguna Canyon. After a brief stint in Washington DC, she relocated to Los Angeles and spent almost 15 years working in marine conservation for Heal the Bay. In 2013, Jones joined Laguna Canyon Foundation as Executive Director. She lives in Laguna Beach with her two children.

The Conservancy is a nonprofit organization but donations are generally not tax-deductible.

To obtain a Zoom link to the meeting, visit lagunacanyonconservancy.org.