Beginner Bridge Class Great for Senior Singles Seeking Friends

Forming friendships when you’re older or retired isn’t always easy. But there’s a simple way to find like-minded folk who enjoy laughing, chatting, learning and sharing common interests, according to Gold Life Master & ACBL accredited instructor Jane Dober, who has been teaching bridge at the Susi Q for the last 10 years.

Dober is deeply passionate about the game and known for offering positive, supportive classes tailored to newbies, often people who’ve never played card games before.

“Come to my beginning bridge class, where you’ll find people who enjoy great conversations about all kinds of things, from kids and grandkids to good restaurants and movies, while learning the basics of modern bridge in a non-competitive environment,” Dober said.

“There’s nothing, absolutely nothing, intimidating about our class,” she added. “Just the opposite, it’s a very welcoming group, and you don’t need a partner to attend. We have fun while we learn – and I learn from my students, too. Every bridge hand is different, a new, fascinating challenge. If you like solving puzzles, you’ll love bridge, and if you want to meet new friends, the Susi Q’s the place to be.”

The New “Meet-Up” Beginning Bridge starts on Monday, Oct. 2 to Monday, Nov. 6, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The fee for the six classes is $120. Each class has a short lesson followed up by pre-dealt boards to play. To register for Meet Up Beginner Bridge, visit www.thesusiq.org and click on “classes.” To register by phone, call (949) 715-8105.

The Susi Q, located at 380 Third Street, offers a wide range of educational and fun programs, classes and clubs for older adults – though all ages are welcome. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed, and independent. More information on The Susi Q can be found by visiting www.thesusiq.org.