Sports Update: Breakers Cash-In on Santa Ana Miscues

FOOTBALL (3-1)

Breakers Cash-In on Santa Ana Miscues – Roll Past Saints 68-48

The Saints entered Guyer Field last Friday night with some talented offensive players in quarterback Sergio Torres, receiver Cristian Ramos and back Charles Hughes in what figured to be a real shootout.

Laguna took the opening kickoff and marched 74 yards in three plays to score on a Jackson Kollock toss to Merrick Vellmure for the first score. Santa Ana wasted no time and scored to tie the game. The Breakers marched 65 yards in six plays on their second possession to score again while the Saints looked like they would return the favor, but Henry Rounaghi forced a fumble that Wyatt Bogdan recovered on the Laguna 32-yard line. After two incomplete passes, Kollock hit Nick Rogers out of the backfield for a 65-yard pass play and the score. The ensuing kickoff return was fumbled, thanks to Declan Murray’s hit and Fletcher Lao on the Saint’s 23-yard line recovery. Two plays later, it was 27-7 with three minutes remaining in the quarter. It was 47-14 at the half, and Laguna did substitute in the second half, providing an entertaining score-fest. Jackson Kollock continues to march towards the team’s season and career quarterback records for Laguna, taking the single-game passing mark this past Friday.

Laguna is off this week and returns home on Sept. 22 with Lakeside/Lake Elsinore. The real test is Friday, Sept. 29, when Charter Oak/Covina comes to Guyer Field. The Chargers play a tough schedule against much higher-ranked opponents and will likely challenge the squad. Last year they were 10-1, losing to Yorba Linda 31-21 in the D-3 playoffs (same division as Corona del Mar)

Game #4 Statistics

Rushing: Rogers 11-137 3TDs, Kollock 9-70 2 TDS, Towe 2-23

Passing: Kollock 40-24-0 451 5 TDS, Hurst 2-1-1 2 yds, Team 1-0-

Receiving Swanson 6-65 2 TDs, Donaldson 4-70 1 TD, Vellmure 4-62 1TD, Rogers 2-82 1TD, Tyson 2-66, Tyus 3-67, Hunt 3-39

Stringham 1-2

Punts: Mills 3-89 yards, 29.7 yard average

All Returns:

Punt: none

Interceptions: none

Kickoff: Rogers 5-75 long 22, Hunt 2-51 long 22

FUMBLES:

Caused: Rounaghi, Murray

Recovered: Bogdan, Liao

PAT Blocked: Donaldson

TEAM RECORDS:

Yards passing: 453 (old record 448 vs. Costa Mesa on Nov. 4, 2011)

Total Offense: 683 (Old record 681 vs. Calvary Chapel, Santa Ana on Oct. 24, 2013)

INDIVIDUAL RECORDS:

Yards Passing: 451 by Jackson Kollock (Old record 413 by Larry Stewart vs. Costa Mesa on Nov. 4, 2011

Game recaps and video highlights are posted on the Football page at the Laguna Max Preps within a few hours of the game concluding. It’s a great way to see the top plays of the evening.

CROSS COUNTRY:

Breakers will run at the Woodbridge Invitational on Sept. 15 and 16 at the Great Park and the Griak Invitational in Minnesota in late September. The first SSCIF poll was issued on Sept. 11, with the boys unranked but the girls coming in at #7. The final four pools determine at-large qualifying for the SSCIF championships. For more information – see the cross-country girls and boys‘ websites.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL (1-2, 0-2)

Laguna dropped their initial Sunset contest with a 7-0 loss at Fountain Valley (3-2) on Sept. 6. Breakers also lost at home 28-12 to Los Alamitos on Sept. 11. Laguna’s first touchdown scored on Sept. 5 in the inaugural game against Laguna Hills was made by Kaylyn Stringham on a pass from Hayden Crane-Henning.

Laguna faced Corona del Mar on Sept. 13 and will travel to Huntington Beach on Sept. 18. The Breakers will host Edison on Sept. 20.

GIRLS GOLF (1-1):

The Breakers lost to Fountain Valley 229-183 on Sept. 12 at Ben Brown’s in a Sunset Conference crossover match. Megan Vo from Fountain Valley was the match medalist, shooting even par 32, while the low scorer for Laguna was senior co-captain Luxy Bynum with a 41. Also scoring for the Breakers were Spencer Anderson (45), Summer DiMaggio (47), and Julianna Franconi-Krychman (47).

GIRLS TENNIS (3-0):

Sept. 7: Laguna 9, San Clemente 9 (Laguna wins on games 79-78)

Breakers missed #1 Jessica McCallum but just survived on the tie-breaker.

Sept. 8: Laguna 14, Palm Desert 4

Breakers easily defeated the Aztecs at Laguna. Jessica and Rebecca MacCallum swept their sets while # 1 Doubles Kendyl Beresford/Ryan Levine also went 3-0.

Sept. 12: Laguna 11, Dana Hills 7

The Breaker starters went 8-0 in Singles to power the Breakers over the Dolphins on the local courts.

Laguna traveled to Capo Valley on Sept. 14, then will start the more difficult portion of their non-league schedule with the Sunset Surf League crossover matches. Laguna is at Corona del Mar on Sept. 19 and at Fountain Valley on Sept. 21. Laguna returns home on Sept. 26 hosting Los Alamitos.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (1-0, 5-14)

Laguna opened Wave League play with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-14 sweep of Fountain Valley (8-6) on Monday, Sept. 11 at the Baron’s Gym. Kyra Zaengle led with 17 kills, Sadie Holmes added 9 and Ava Steris 6. Morgan Saunders had 16 assists, while Hays Frith added 11. Breakers served tough, with Hayes serving 11 straight points in set two and Ava scoring five straight in set one.

Last weekend, the Breakers were short-handed again, going 1-5 in the Mohs/Orange County tournament. On Friday, they lost to Ontario Christian 20-25, 23-25 and to Tesoro 17-25, 19-25 before beating Foothill 15-25, 25-18, 15-9.

On Saturday, they lost to Fallbrook 25-27, 13-25 and to Foothill 24-26, 21-25.

The season’s challenge will be the Sunset competition, with Laguna facing Newport Harbor yesterday, Sept. 13. It will host Marina on Tuesday in Wave League action and Corona del Mar on Thursday, Sept. 21.

You can catch video match highlights on the team’s Max Preps page.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL

(2-1, 0-1)

Sept. 6 at Main Beach: Laguna 5, Crean Lutheran 1

#1 Kai Patchell/Ryan Loughlin won 19-21, 21-16, 15-10

#2 Silas Richland/Ryan Halloran lost 13-21, 15-21

#3 Dylan Siriani/Ben Rowen won 21-11, 21-17

#4 Luke Singer/Parker Gapp won 21-13, 21-14

#5 Chase Bryan/Ben Goodwin won 21-19, 21-10

#6 Dylan Sweet/Quinn Halloran won 21-16, 21-15

Sept. 12 at Main Beach: Santa Margarita 5, Laguna 2

#1 Kai Patchell/Ryan Loughlin lost 13-21, 13-21

#2 Silas Richland/Ryan Halloran won 21-17, 21-11

#3 Ben Rowan/Ben Goodwin lost 21-18, 14-21, 10-15

#4 Luke Singer/Parker Gapp lost 17-21, 15-21

#5 Chase Bryan/Dylan Siriani won 21-14, 19-21, 15-12

The 4-man team lost 17-28.

Next: Non-league with Crean on Sept. 14, league matches with Newport Harbor on Sept. 20, Capo Valley Christian on Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Main Beach.

BOYS WATER POLO (6-2)

Laguna finished sixth at the 16-team Santa Barbara Invitational played last weekend. On Friday, Sept. 7, Laguna defeated San Marcos 11-5 but lost to Bellarmine Prep/San Jose 10-7 in a contest played at Santa Barbara High School. Breakers never led against the Bells, California’s oldest high school. On Saturday, Laguna defeated Ventura 14-9, with Diego Audebert and Dylan Williams each scoring four goals. Eli Taub had three assists, with Tyler Swensen recording 13 saves in the cage.

In the fifth-place game, St Francis/Mt View rallied in the final two minutes to edge Laguna 12-11. Cade Anderton scored 7 in the contest.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Breakers traveled to Beckman and survived the Patriots, with Cade Anderton scoring the winning goal with 19 seconds remaining. Anderton finished with six goals for the game.

This weekend, Laguna is in the 32-team SoCal Championships that concludes on Saturday at Newport Harbor.

Breakers are seeded 15th in a field that includes top teams from Northern California and San Diego, along with all the elite Southern Section squads. Breakers opened play this past Thursday, facing Campolindo from Moraga.

Have a note or question about Laguna sports? E-mail Frank at [email protected]. Looking for the 2023-24 High School schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.