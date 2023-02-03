Boys & Girls Club Celebrate Re-Opening of the Teen Loft and WellSpace at Canyon Branch

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
19
The public joined the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration for the new WellSpace created for middle school students at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Canyon Branch. The event was held on Jan. 26. Photos/Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach recently unveiled its newest remodeled space, specifically designed to help nurture wellness in middle school students. On Jan. 26, the public joined the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration of the revamped areas.

With support from the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach community and Deana Duffek of Design with Purpose, the Loft and WellSpace at the club were transformed into inviting and healing oasis. Teenage members can use the space to connect to support, resources, and information on various physical and mental health topics that promote whole-person wellness. Currently, the space serves 20 to 30 teens daily with the capacity and expectations for growth.

Share this:
View Our User Comment Policy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here