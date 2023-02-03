Boys & Girls Club Celebrate Re-Opening of the Teen Loft and WellSpace at Canyon Branch

The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach recently unveiled its newest remodeled space, specifically designed to help nurture wellness in middle school students. On Jan. 26, the public joined the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce in a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration of the revamped areas.

With support from the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach community and Deana Duffek of Design with Purpose, the Loft and WellSpace at the club were transformed into inviting and healing oasis. Teenage members can use the space to connect to support, resources, and information on various physical and mental health topics that promote whole-person wellness. Currently, the space serves 20 to 30 teens daily with the capacity and expectations for growth.