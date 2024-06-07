Brasfield takes marketing helm at Susi Q

The Susi Q has selected Lynette Brasfield as its new marketing and communications director, following the retirement of Jo Ann Ekblad, who previously held the position for nine years.

Brasfield has worked with the nonprofit as its publicist for three years and is now responsible for strategic communications planning and implementation of the broad range of Susi Q’s outreach efforts.

In addition, Brasfield will work with the Susi Q team to bring in new programming designed to provide older adults with the support they need to age in place, as well as fresh entertainment, educational and informational offerings.

“Lynette has done a great job increasing awareness of the Susi Q in the community these past few years,” said Nadia Babayi, executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors, aka the Susi Q. “We are confident that with the support of our seasoned programming/event manager, Christine Brewer, and our wonderful staff, the Susi Q will continue to provide programming at the highest level to benefit the community.”

Brasfield said she was delighted to take on new responsibilities; however, she is also aware of the big shoes she would need to fill following Jo Ann Ekblad’s retirement.

“I love the staff at the Susi Q and will miss Jo. She did a fantastic job putting together vital community-building programs and many exciting offerings, from opera to jazz concerts and more,” Brasfield said. “I hope to build on her legacy going forward.”

Brasfield said what excites her most about the Susi Q is that it’s not “your grandmother’s senior center.”

“Instead of creating a silo where seniors only interact with each other, our programs, while focused primarily on serving the needs of older adults and retirees in the community, are increasingly attractive to all ages,” she said.

“At the same time, our Lifelong Laguna program and Care Management department provide vital services to vulnerable seniors. I am thrilled to join the team in my expanded role,” she added.

Brasfield is a published novelist, writing instructor, former managing editor of Stu News Laguna, and former public relations executive at Nelson Communications Group and Hill and Knowlton. She lives in Laguna Beach with her husband, Bill, and black cat, Boris.

Brasfield can be reached at [email protected].

Susi Q offers many ongoing programs from ukulele lessons, to standing yoga, to bridge and mahjong classes, not to mention support groups and clubs for special interest groups ranging from genealogy to current affairs to books and so much more. The Susi Q’s Care Management Department (now the Dorene Cares Office) provides free consultation, education and practical resources for vulnerable seniors, enabling them to stay safe, informed and independent. The Susi Q is located at 380 Third Street, Laguna Beach.