Breakers Update: Spring Sports Honors

BREAKER SPORTS UPDATE
SPRING SPORT HONORS
Here is the balance of the varsity team awards for Spring 2024.
GIRLS LACROSSE – Best Season Ever
ALL-SUNSET LEAGUE: 1st Team: Ruby Sampson
2nd Team: Summer DiMaggio and Tess Smialowicz
Team Awards:
Varsity
Most Valuable Player: Ruby Samson
Most Valuable Player: Tess Smialowicz
Offensive MVP: Summer DiMaggio
Defensive MVP: Alice Mitsuka
GB Machine: Piper Halpern
Most Improved: Rachel Jolley
Coaches Award: Cailin Mulvaney
Grit & Hustle: Julia Winton
Lax IQ: Anna Sundquist
Junior Varsity
Most Valuable Player: Harper Hunt
Offensive MVP: Jude Lifeset
Defensive MVP: Adelaide Valeri
Grit & Hustle: Skylar DiMaggio
GB Machine: Keating Cummings
Coaches Award: Eloise Hunt
SWIMMING/DIVING
ALL-CIF (D-2): Chase Shipp – Diving Champion
ALL-SUNSET LEAGUE: Chase Shipp – Diving
ALL-SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE: Ava Knepper (50 & 100 Free)
2024 Team Awards
Varsity Girls :
Most Improved: Sophia Billy; 3D: Daniela Suh; Character: Emmy Hensley; MVP: Ava Knepper
Varsity Boys:
Most Improved: Dane Seybold; 3D: Nicolai Grombchevsky; Character: George Houldsworth; MVP: Finn Leverty
Boys Diving: MVP: Chase Shipp
Lower Levels:
JV Girls: Most Improved: Rosie Rogers, 3D: Iza Zembruski, Character: Liv Taub
JV Boys: Most Improved: Max Jakle, 3D: Charlie Miller, Character: Xander Sarkis
Open Girls: Most Improved: Brighton Welch; Character: Yael Goodman
Open Boys: Most Improved: Felix Hayes; 3D: Caedman Welch; Character: Bence White
BOYS TENNIS
2024 Team Awards (90th Season)
Most Valuable Player: Luke Jolley
Most Improved Player: Matthew Lawsky
Best Doubles Team: Owen Britt and Lucas Silverman
Most Dedicated Player: Ocean Papa
Coach’s Award: Chris Herkins
Next week will be the 2024 football schedule and updates.
Have a note/question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank. Looking for the 2023-24 high school schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.