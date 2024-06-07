Breakers Update: Spring Sports Honors

BREAKER SPORTS UPDATE

SPRING SPORT HONORS

Here is the balance of the varsity team awards for Spring 2024.

GIRLS LACROSSE – Best Season Ever

ALL-SUNSET LEAGUE: 1st Team: Ruby Sampson

2nd Team: Summer DiMaggio and Tess Smialowicz

Team Awards:

Varsity

Most Valuable Player: Ruby Samson

Most Valuable Player: Tess Smialowicz

Offensive MVP: Summer DiMaggio

Defensive MVP: Alice Mitsuka

GB Machine: Piper Halpern

Most Improved: Rachel Jolley

Coaches Award: Cailin Mulvaney

Grit & Hustle: Julia Winton

Lax IQ: Anna Sundquist

Junior Varsity

Most Valuable Player: Harper Hunt

Offensive MVP: Jude Lifeset

Defensive MVP: Adelaide Valeri

Grit & Hustle: Skylar DiMaggio

GB Machine: Keating Cummings

Coaches Award: Eloise Hunt

SWIMMING/DIVING

ALL-CIF (D-2): Chase Shipp – Diving Champion

ALL-SUNSET LEAGUE: Chase Shipp – Diving

ALL-SUNSET WAVE LEAGUE: Ava Knepper (50 & 100 Free)

2024 Team Awards

Varsity Girls :

Most Improved: Sophia Billy; 3D: Daniela Suh; Character: Emmy Hensley; MVP: Ava Knepper

Varsity Boys:

Most Improved: Dane Seybold; 3D: Nicolai Grombchevsky; Character: George Houldsworth; MVP: Finn Leverty

Boys Diving: MVP: Chase Shipp

Lower Levels:

JV Girls: Most Improved: Rosie Rogers, 3D: Iza Zembruski, Character: Liv Taub

JV Boys: Most Improved: Max Jakle, 3D: Charlie Miller, Character: Xander Sarkis

Open Girls: Most Improved: Brighton Welch; Character: Yael Goodman

Open Boys: Most Improved: Felix Hayes; 3D: Caedman Welch; Character: Bence White

BOYS TENNIS

2024 Team Awards (90th Season)

Most Valuable Player: Luke Jolley

Most Improved Player: Matthew Lawsky

Best Doubles Team: Owen Britt and Lucas Silverman

Most Dedicated Player: Ocean Papa

Coach’s Award: Chris Herkins

Next week will be the 2024 football schedule and updates.

Have a note/question on Laguna sports/correction/update? E-mail Frank. Looking for the 2023-24 high school schedules and scores? Check Laguna Beach High School on the Max Preps website.