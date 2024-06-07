Local tennis star reaches finals at 43rd Annual Woody Hunt Junior Tournament

LB Indy Staff
Laguna Beach High School sophomore Tane Rice and his partner Paxton Au of Manhattan Beach recently competed in the 43rd Annual Woody Hunt Junior Tournament Boys 16s, reaching the finals of this prestigious tennis event.

Tane Rice (right) and his partner Paxton Au of Manhattan Beach recently reached the finals of the 43rd annual Woody Hunt Junior Tournament Boys 16s. Photo/Gabriella Rice

Rice and Au lost 7:9 in last Sunday’s final against the #2 seeds Trevor Nguyen of Westminster and Alexander Tolmachev Nguyen of San Diego at the Kramer Club at Rolling Hills Estates, Calif. Rice also made it through to the quarterfinals in singles, winning against the 5 and 9 seeds.

Rice is an honor student and hopes to play collegiate tennis. He’s also the regional president of Second Serve, a community service organization that collects and distributes used tennis equipment to Title I schools and local Boys and Girls Clubs.

