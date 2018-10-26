Breakers Upset Ocean View 38-21 – Qualify for CIF
Football (7-2)
For the first time in 84 seasons of Varsity football, Laguna is going to the playoffs for the third consecutive year after the surprising victory over previously undefeated Ocean View (8-1) last Friday night at Guyer Field. Laguna faced Godinez (2-7) this past Thursday at Valley High School while Ocean View is expected to lose big to Western on Oct. 26. Baring two major upsets in both games – Laguna is playoff bound. The Division 12 playoff schedule will post at www.cifss.orgon Sunday, Oct. 28, after 10 a.m. Hopefully Laguna will host on Nov. 2 at Guyer.
First Quarter:
Breakers forced a fumble on the opening kickoff recovered by Jack Pigott on the Sea Hawk 44. Breakers failed to advance the ball and were forced to punt. The Sea Hawks fumbled again on their third scrimmage play with Clay Gershenson recovering the loose ball. The Breakers drove to the Ocean View 4 in six plays but were unable to punch it in and settled for Noah Handel’s 21-yard field goal for the initial points.
Breakers made it 10-0 on their next possession after three scrimmage plays for Ocean View forced another punt. Laguna went 55 yards on five pass plays, a failed run, and a net five yard penalty for the score. Key play was a 31-yard pass from Andrew Johnson to Kai Ball covering 31 yards.
Second Quarter:
Ocean View took the ensuing kickoff from Laguna’s touchdown and completed the drive early in the second quarter on a wide-open pass play with less than a minute gone in the period. Breakers responded with a six play drive but Handel missed the field goal attempt. The two teams traded punts before Sean Nolan took the second one to the “house” with a 51 yard punt return with just over two minutes remaining in the quarter. After three incomplete passes by Ocean View, Breakers got the ball back on the 50 due to a short Sea Hawk punt. Laguna wasted little time and Johnson used two big pass plays of 20 yards to Kai Ball and a 27 yard toss to Adam Lythgoe to put the score at 24-7 at the intermission.
Third Quarter:
This was the tense part of the contest as Laguna gave up the ball on their initial possession as a clear pass interference call was missed on Sean Nolan allowing an Andrew Johnson pass to be intercepted on the Sea Hawk 45. Ocean View took the ball in five plays and it was 24-14. After an exchange of possessions, the Sea Hawks used a big 40-yard run from scrimmage to set up another score to cut the lead to 3 points with three minutes remaining in the period. Laguna fans did not have to squirm long as two big pass plays by Andrew Johnson took the Breakers into the red zone and Adam Lythgoe ran the final 10 yards nearly untouched for the score.
Fourth Quarter:
The Ocean View mojo suddenly departed as the Sea Hawks could not advance the ball at all on their next two possessions, giving Laguna the ball back midfield for their third try. After the Breakers second play, and at 9:30 p.m. sharp, the timer of the Guyer Field lights went off and the field was suddenly in darkness just like the Hoover contest in August. After just over 15 minutes, the lights were back on and Laguna took advantage with a big 42-yard pass play to Sean Nolan setting up the final nail into Ocean View’s dream of an undefeated season. The Sea Hawks final two possessions ended in an interception and a 12-yard sack, as the outcome was no longer in doubt.
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Ocean View
|0
|7
|14
|0
|21
|Laguna Beach
|10
|14
|7
|7
|38
LB–Handel21FG – 5:51 1stQ
LB–Ball6passfromJohnson(Handelkick)- 2:11 1stQ
OV–Alcaraz22passfromHickman(Steadkick) – 11:02 2ndQ
LB–Nolan51puntreturn(Handelkick)-2:24 2ndQ
LB–Lythgoe27passfromJohnson(Handelkick) – 0:28 2ndQ
OV–Adame2run(Steadkick) – 10:03 3rdQ
OV–Adame1run(Steadkick) -3:08 3rdQ
LB–Lythgoe10run(Handelkick) – 0:11 3rdQ
LB–Lythgoe1run(Handelkick) – 4:54 4thQ
|LB
|OV
|1st Downs
|13
|15
|Rush/Yds
|30-21
|39-192
|Pass Yds
|266
|99
|C-A-I
|18-28-2
|13-28-1
|Plays/TYG
|58-287
|67-291
|Fumbles/Lost
|3-0
|3-3
|Return Yds
|71
|4
|Punts/Ave
|3-40.3
|5-31.8
|Penalties/Yds
|10-95
|7-75
Rushing: Lythgoe 21-40, Johnson 8-(22), Castillo 1-3
Receiving:Nolan 5-92, Ball 9-131, Lythgoe 2-28, Tyler 1-(5)
Passing: Johnson 27-16-2 246 yards 2 TDS 145.4 rating, Nolan 1-1-0 20 yards
Interceptions: Pigott
Fumble Returns: Ball 1-11
Punt Returns: Nolan 2-60
Kick Off Returns: Nolan 1-27, Ball 2-48, Tyrell 1-13
Punts: Nolan 3-121 40.3 1 inside 20
Kick Offs: Handel 6, 4 touchback 2
Pass defense rating[NCAA formula] 80.8 for the game, YTD = 123.40
Milestones:
Andrew Johnson new single season school record:
Passing attempts – 293, old record 288 by Curtis Harrison 2016
Touchdown passes – 27, old record 26 by Austin Paxson 2009
Records Watch – Season:
Andrew Johnson has 162 competitions – record is 179 by Danny Lane, 1987 12 games
Andrew Johnson has 2,201 pass yards – 102 yards short of 2,303 record set by Danny Lane, 1987
Andrew Johnson has 2,201 in total offense, 384 yards short of season record 2,398 by Curtis Harrison 2016 (13g)
Season Nolan has 51 pass receptions – record is 61 by Chris Paul (2009) and Jake Wheeler (2003)
Other milestones:
Kai Ball now ranks 20thin season receiving yards, Sean Nolan ranks 10th
Shane Lythgoe is now 21stin season yards with 653.
Sean Nolan ranks fourth in career return touchdowns, 5thin career scoring
Noah Handel is 2ndin career kick scoring, third in career field goas (tied with Brad Bohn 1993-95)
SSCIF D12 Poll for Oct 23:1 – Linfield Christian (8-1), 2 – Laguna Beach (7-2), 3 – Bellflower (7-2), 4 – Ramona/Riverside (7-2), 5 – Rio Hondo Prep (6-2), 6 – Santa Clarita Christian (6-3), 7 – Artesia (6-3), 8 – Northwood (6-3), 9 – Glenn (5-4), 10 – Xavier Prep (4-5).