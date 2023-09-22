Bridge dedication honors fallen Laguna Beach Police Officer

Aliso Creek Bridge Officially Renamed Officer Jon Coutchie Memorial Bridge

The memory of fallen Laguna Beach Police Officer Jon Coutchie will be preserved indefinitely after city, county and state officials came together with the public yesterday, Sept. 21 to rename Aliso Creek Bridge the Officer Jon Coutchie Memorial Bridge.

Coutchie, an Army veteran and police motor officer, died while pursuing a reckless driver in the line of duty on Sept. 21, 2013.

In recognition of Coutchie’s legacy, State Sen. Janet Nguyen introduced a resolution designating the Aliso Creek Bridge as the Officer Jon Coutchie Memorial Bridge earlier in the year.

During the official dedication, held in an open space by the bridge, Nguyen addressed Coutchie’s family, most of whom were in attendance.

“I’ve had an opportunity to speak with Luciana, his mom, and shared with her, ‘I just couldn’t imagine what you, your husband and your family had to go through and the pain that will never go away,” Nguyen said during the bridge dedication. “To allow me to be part of this is beyond a great privilege, but it’s also extremely emotional for me, given that I have two young boys who are 10 and 12 years old. I thank you for what you have done for your family and what you’ve given to us as a community. Officer Coutchie’s story is one of steadfast dedication to service, a commitment that runs deep in the fabric of our nation.”