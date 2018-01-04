Brush Clearance Should be Mandated

Editor,

In last week’s edition of this paper J.J. Gasparotti hit Laguna Beach nerves full force (“Fire Eclipses All City Priorities,” Guest column, Letters, Dec. 29).

The interior open space within our town is a catastrophe-in-waiting. The mature brush has died during the past few dry years and is highly flammable, and removal of this brush should be the focus of attention. J.J. Gasparotti’s point of a more realistic fuel modification program should be codified in the City’s Landscape Ordinance to include removal of dead plant material (where are the goats?) as well as tree trimming of all trees in the public space as well as on private property especially near structures.

Have we forgotten the big fire of 1993 that destroyed hundreds of homes in our town?

Peter Weisbrod, Laguna Beach

The author is a landscape architect.