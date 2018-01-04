Kudos to Customers Loyal to Local Merchants

Editor,

We want to give a big thank you to Laguna Beach on behalf of Laguna Beach merchants.

Pick up any newspaper or listen to any news broadcast and you will hear how terrible things are for retail every where – especially brick and mortar retailers. Laguna Beach store owners can attest to the fact that it is getting harder and harder to keep our doors open as people do more of their shopping at large online retailers and shift their spending to experiences buying fewer goods.

But this is a thank you note. This December many local shops experienced a great month of sales thanks to the support of the community minded folks of Laguna Beach. It was a record for us. So many of you were so thoughtful as to save some items on your shopping lists for your local merchants. And we can’t thank you enough. This is why we wanted to be part of a community like Laguna Beach, because neighbors look out for one another.

As a new year dawns, we would like to thank you Laguna Beach for your support in the last year. There are so many choices for shopping out there, thank you for saving some of your dollars for the shops at home.

Kavita and Vidya Reddy, Laguna Beach.

The author is co-owner of handcraft shop Buy Hand.