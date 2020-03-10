Burglary reported at Boys & Girls Club in Laguna Canyon

Share this:

The Boys & Girls Club’s enrichment center in Laguna Canyon was burglarized over the weekend for electronic devices estimated to cost about $8,000, club administrators said.

Laguna Beach police were called on Monday afternoon. Among the items stolen were 19 Chromebook computers, two Xboxes with controllers, a laptop, a smart TV, and a Blu-ray disc player. These devices are used in various programs like Power Hour or Homework Help, STEM Club, coding, and 3D printing.

“Learning what was stolen over the weekend made our hearts sink,” Club CEO Pam Estes said in a prepared statement. “The people who stole from us did not just take laptops, TVs and gaming devices, they took away opportunities from our members to complete their homework, to learn and explore, and just to be able to play.”

The Club was able to purchase these items because donations raised through various fundraising events and campaigns.

“We are hoping the community will rally around us once again and help us replace them,” Estes said.

The incident is currently under investigation, Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota wrote in an email. No other details were released.

Those interested in helping The Club can visit www.bgclagunabeach.org or call development associate Abby Ryan at 949-715-7931.