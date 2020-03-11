Street Beat

Share this:

Monday, March 2

Petty theft. 10:37 a.m. 300 block of Broadway St. A man took a pair of shoes from a store. Ryan Austin Gill, 42, was arrested on an open warrant for being at the Huntington Beach Pier or Pier Plaza after curfew. He was held on a $500 bail.

Vandalism. 3:12 p.m. 300 block of 3rd St. A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of vandalism. John Gardner was held on a $20,000 bail.

Tuesday, March 3

Disturbance. 6:56 p.m. 200 block of Broadway St. The reporting party reported a fight involving four or five people in the alley behind Mobil gas station. Francisco Lopez, 20, was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and battery on a police officer. He was held on a $1,000 bail.

Wednesday, March 4

Disturbance. 4:27 p.m. 200 block of Ocean Ave. William Edward Manzagol, 56, was arrested on suspicion of battery. He was held on a $500 bail.

DUI. 5:39 p.m. 500 block of Forest Ave. A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

Petty theft. 1:30 p.m. 200 block of Broadway St. A transient man took food from a hot bar. Anthony Marchetti, 49, was citied on suspicion of misdemeanor petty theft.

Thursday, March 5

Municipal code violation. 1:55 p.m. 600 block of Cliff Dr. Three men were fishing and drinking on the sand. A 43-year-old man was arrested on an outstanding warrant for driving under the influence.

Friday, March 6

DUI. 10:25 p.m. Diamond Street and South Coast Hwy. A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. He was held on a $2,500 bail.

DUI. 11:51 p.m. 400 block of High Dr. A vehicle drove into a garage and hit the reporting party’s vehicle. A 75-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. It was her second offense and she was held on a $10,000 bail.

Saturday, March 7

Patrol check. 7:15 p.m. Summit Drive and La Mirada Street. The reporting party was driving when he felt something hit his car. He later realized it was a water balloon.

Sunday, March 8

Occupied car. 3:42 a.m. Agate Street and South Coast Hwy. A 54-year-old man was held on suspicion of possessing an opium pipe or other drug paraphernalia. Philip Arthur Rose was held on $25,000 bail for an outstanding warrant.