Calling All Writers

Laguna’s literary laureates, Suzanne Redfearn and Lojo Simon, invite local poets and authorsto participate in the inaugural art-inspired writing contest.

The laureates selected Jeff Rovner’s photograph “Yangon Monastery, Myanmar,” as the source of inspiration for the submissions. The image can be viewed at LitLaguna.com.

Original works of 500 words or fewer that have not been previously published are due by Friday, July 27.

Two winners will receive $250. The winning pieces will be published on the city website, the LitLaguna website, and at City Hall.