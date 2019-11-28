Share this:

Canyon Artists Open Their Studios

Visitors are invited to join 27 artists for conversation and refreshments and to shop for original art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 8, at 3251 Laguna Canyon Road. A wide range of mediums including drawing and painting, sculpture, jewelry, ceramics, photography and assemblage will be represented. Admission and parking are free.

Laguna Beach Books Offers Up Some Holiday Chee

The community is invited to a holiday party and customer appreciation event at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Laguna Beach Books, 1200 S. Coast Highway. The bookstore’s favorite publisher reps will attend to tell guests about their top picks of the season. Discuss your favorite book club title, get insight about what to read in 2020, and mingle with other book lovers while enjoying light appetizers and beverages. Free parking is available. Check in on Facebook at the event or bring a gently used children’s picture book to donate to be entered in a drawing for a $50 LBB gift card.

Create a Card with LOCA on Hospitality Night

LOCA Arts Education invites everyone to create an artistic holiday card during Laguna Beach Hospitality Night, Dec. 6. LOCA’s pop-up studio will be open 5:30-7 p.m. at Peppertree Park. Visitors will have fun creating an original ornament and branch themed card, using oil pastels. The festive cards may be taken home and framed, or given to a loved one. The drop-in activity is free for adults and children, and beginners are invited. Peppertree Park is at 322 Forest Avenue, between Forest and Ocean Avenues. Hospitality Night is presented by Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 949-363-4700 or visit www.locaarts.org/event/create-a-card-with-loca-on-hospitality-night.

Stay at Surf & Sand Resort, Help Artists in Need

Surf & Sand Resort is offering a special promotion that supports local charity The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts. Guests can enjoy 40 percent off the best available rate for bookings purchased on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3. Ten percent of each purchase will be donated to The Artists Fund.

The Artists Fund provides aid to artists suffering hardship from disaster, medical necessity, or other unforeseen hardships. “We are extremely grateful to Surf & Sand Resort, and all those who buy on Giving Tuesday,” said Wendy Wirth, Artists Fund President. “This campaign will help insure that our working artists stay healthy and productive, and honor the legacy of Laguna Beach as an artist’s colony.”

Purchase on Dec. 3 by calling 844.679.4689 or visit SurfandSandResort.com. The promotion is valid on stays through March 31, 2020. Blackout dates and some restrictions apply.Learn about The Artists Fund at www.theartistsfund-foa.org.

The Skivvies Return to Laguna Playhouse

Broadway stars Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley return to the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, for a holiday tradition performing in “The Skivvies: I Touch My Elf.” This “undie-rock,” comedy pop, award-winning duo will perform stripped down, mashed up versions of holiday favorites on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 16 & 17, at 7:30 p.m. Expect to see ukulele, electric cello and an array of zany instruments. Special guest appearances include Laguna’s own Jason Feddy, Nick Adams, Spencer Curnutt and others. Tickets range from $36-$61 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com or by calling 949 497- 2787. Group discounts are available by calling 949-497-2787 ext. 229.

Local Artist Joins FOA Board

The Festival of Arts recently announced its 2020 board election results. Jeff Rovner—the newest member of the board—will join president David Perry, treasurer Fred Sattler, secretary Pat Kollenda, Wayne Baglin, Kathy Jones, Tom Lamb, Anita Mangels and Bob Moffett. Board members are elected for three-year terms by the Festival’s Orange County membership.

“We are delighted Jeff Rovner is joining the Festival board,” said FOA president David Perry. “His diverse set of skills and exceptional track record of success will serve to further complement the Festival’s extensive range of board member expertise.”

Rovner, a Laguna Beach resident for 25 years, has been a festival exhibitor since 2017. He’s responsible for introducing the festival’s management to Le Petit Cirque, an all-kids circus troupe whose performances have been the highlight of the festival’s Family Art Day event for the past three years. Rovner also volunteered as a judge and coach at local junior art events, participated in several of the Festival’s Art Talks, and spoke at a meeting of Laguna Outreach for Community Arts. At the invitation of the United Nations, Rovner also exhibited his “Artificial Intelligence” portfolio last May at the UN’s annual AI for Good Global Summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

When Rovner is not making photographs, he is an attorney and adjunct professor at the George Washington University Masters’ Program in Law Firm Management. For the past 13 years, Rovner has been the managing director for information at O’Melveny & Myers, a global law firm where he leads the firm’s information and technology functions.

“In running for a seat on the board, I didn’t come with any agenda or platform other than my desire to devote my skills, focus, judgment, and integrity to the preservation and betterment of the Festival of Arts and the Pageant of the Masters,” Rovner said. “Over the years, I‘ve grown to love everything about the Festival and Pageant, and I want to do my part to ensure their continued success.”