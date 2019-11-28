Class Notes

Share this:

LBUSD Seeks Input in Developing LCAP Plan

This week, the Laguna Beach Unified School District began administering a survey to gather community feedback to inform the development of the district’s three-year Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP). Administered by Hanover Research, the survey asks students, staff, families, and community members to provide feedback regarding the programs and services offered to the district to serve all students. The survey is online now and will be open through Friday, Dec. 13.

The LCAP is part of California’s Local Control Funding Formula (LCFF), established in 2014. It describes how school districts intend to meet annual goals for all students, with specific activities to address state and local priorities.

“The LCAP survey provides key insight into the goals and priorities of our school community. The survey outcomes also help measure progress on academic achievement, school climate, and engagement of students, staff, and families,” said Director of Assessment and Accountability Dr. Chad Mabery.

The survey is one of many different forums the District is using to seek input from the community to offer multiple ways, including the most recent conversation using Thoughtexchange, for the public to take in active role in helping to develop the next LCAP.

District officials said parent, staff, and community input via the survey is vital to the development of data-informed goals and the evaluation of outcomes. The survey takes approximately 20 minutes to complete. The 2020-2023 LCAP will be presented to the Board for approval in June 2020.