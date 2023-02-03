Captain Mike Peters to Lead LBPD Field Services Division

Captain Mike Peters was recently sworn into the Laguna Beach Police Department and will take over the responsibility of the Field Services Division. Peters retired from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department two weeks ago as a commander.

Peters has held a variety of positions throughout his 26 years of service at OCSD. He started his career at the Central Men’s Jail before he patrolled the City of San Clemente. In his last assignment, he oversaw the Special Operations Division, which includes the Special Enforcement Bureau (SWAT, Bomb Squad, K-9s, and Crisis Negotiations Team), Air Support Bureau, and the Mutual Aid/Reserve Bureau.

In addition, Peters has been an instructor for Santa Ana College for the last 16 years covering such topics as Emergency Management and Critical Incident Response, Leadership, Ethics and Professionalism, Community Policing, Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement and their families, and several tactical related courses. Photos courtesy of the Laguna Beach Police Department.