No Square Snags Four OC Theatre Guild Nominations

No Square Theatre’s 2022 August production of Footloose has garnered four nominees for the second annual Orange County Theatre Guild Theatre Awards. The awards ceremony is set for April 17 at the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.

Laguna’s own No Square nominations are Ella Wyatt, for Outstanding Direction of a Musical; Dane Hobrecht, for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical; Sabrina Harper, for Outstanding Choreography and Joe Mulroy, for Outstanding Musical Direction

Twenty-four productions and a total of 289 artists were submitted for adjudication in 2022. Fourteen organizations participated, and the results were decided by a total of 42 Orange County theatre artists working across a variety of disciplines. The OC Theatre Guild was founded in 2015 and officially organized in 2019 as a not-for-profit 501(c)3 to serve Orange County’s vital artistic community with a mission to nurture, support and promote live theatre in greater Orange County.

No Square Theatre is sponsored by The State of California, Lodging Establishments & City of Laguna Beach, Patrick Quilter, Dorene & Lee Butler Family Foundation, Yvonne & John Browning, City of Laguna Beach, Chris Quilter, Tom & Carolyn Bent, FOA Foundation, Laguna Real Estate Charitable Assistance Fund, Goldstein Family Fund, and the Hall Charitable Foundation.