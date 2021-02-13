Cary Redfearn to share lessons from owning restaurants during pandemic

Share this:

Restaurateur Cary Redfearn will talk about the impact of COVID-19 closure orders on his restaurants during the Laguna Beach Business Club’s monthly meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 18.

The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday each month at 8:30 a.m. and hosts speakers that discuss topics valuable to business operators achieving success in their personal and professional lives.

Redfern’s ability to pivot and adjust his business model over the last year has been a model for how a restaurateur and entrepreneur survives in the pandemic, the Club’s leadership said in a press release.

Redfern began as a busboy at the Marine Room in San Diego working his way through college on his way to a career in medicine, but quickly discovered that medical charts were no rival for the energy of the restaurant business. Before opening Lumberyard, Cary opened eight other restaurants including five Enterprise Fish Companies, what is currently known as Brophy Bros. in Santa Barbara, and Walt’s Wharf in Seal Beach. More recently, Cary owned and operated Oysters Restaurant in Corona Del Mar from 1989 to 2010.

To obtain the Zoom link for the Feb. 18 meeting, email [email protected]ssclub.com. For more information about the LBBC, visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com.