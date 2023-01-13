Cary selected as 2022 Laguna Beach Firefighter of the Year

Laguna Beach Fire Captain Patrick Cary has been awarded this year’s 2022 Laguna Beach Firefighter of the year. Captain Cary began his career with the Laguna Beach Fire Department Oct. 21, 2011.

Cary’s peers nominated him for the recognition, and the Laguna Beach Fire management team unanimously supported the decision.

“It is an honor to be selected by my peers as the 2022 Laguna Beach Firefighter of the Year. I consider myself truly blessed to serve this wonderful community while working alongside such dedicated individuals who have a passion for helping others,” Cary said.

Cary has represented the fire department and the City in multiple community events, such as training committee member, peer support member, public education committee member, staffing committee member, ambulance committee member, assisting with the “Spark of Love” toy drive, instructor for sidewalk CPR, and high school CPR instructor.

Cary is currently stationed at Laguna Beach Fire Station #3. He is responsible for providing service to our community and responding to our California Office of Emergency Services Fire Engine as a mutual aid resource throughout the state when requested.