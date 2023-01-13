Polar Bear Volleyball Tournament partners with LBFD Holiday Toy Drive

The recent 12th annual “Polar Bear Toy Drive/Christmas Party/Pot Luck/Volleyball Tournament, or “a toy drive with a volleyball problem,” took place over the holidays and enjoyed a big turnout.

With the help of Laguna Fire’s Pat Cary, the tourney partnered with the Laguna Beach Fire Department holiday toy drive, collecting toys for children in need.

This year the tournament had 94 players in two divisions and lots of fans and well-wishers. Organizer Kirk Morgan would like to thank Public Works’ Alexis Braun and Andrea Tirnauer for their support.

The “open” or competitive division winners from this year’s event were Kirk Morgan, Tony Sourialle, Steve Friedman, Jill Keith, Andrew Kim and Tom Giffin. Photos courtesy of Kirk Morgan