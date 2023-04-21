City Council Seeks Applications for Committees and Boards

The City Council is accepting applications for the following Committees and Boards: Planning Commission, Arts Commission, Emergency & Disaster Preparedness Committee, Housing & Human Services Committee, and Personnel Board.

Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tuesday, June 13 at 3 p.m., by the City Council. All applicants may be interviewed. Applicants may be contacted by City Council members prior to the interviews and appointments, so please be prepared to make a brief statement about your desire to serve. Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on one of these Committees, Commissions, or Boards should pick up an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net, and file by Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at (949) 497-0705. Applications will not be accepted after the deadline. Number of positions that will be open and details for the following Committees, Commissions and Boards (*The City Council may reduce or increase the number of positions at its discretion): (3) one-year terms and (2) two-year terms on the Planning Commission with terms beginning July 1.

The Planning Commission is a five-member body appointed by the City Council for the purpose of reviewing and advising the Council on items related to the development and modification of land uses within the City limits. As such, the Commission reviews and recommends action on the development and amendment of the general plan, zoning ordinances, subdivision regulations and special projects related to land use planning. Planning Commissioners generally serve a two-year term and are compensated in the amount of $392 per month. The regular meetings of the Commission are held on the first and third Wednesdays of each month at 6 p.m. Study sessions may be held as part of the regular meeting or at other specified times. A substantial time commitment averaging 4 to 6 hours a week is necessary to be a Planning Commissioner. Meetings may be four or more hours long and require a great deal of preparation time. In addition to these regular meetings, Commissioners are expected to visit sites and review project proposals prior to the meeting, as well as attend special project workshops. It is desirable to have or be able to acquire certain skills or aptitudes, such as the ability to understand zoning regulations and their effect on allowed land uses. Experience in land use planning, architecture, engineering and/or real estate would be an asset. (4+ Alternate) two-year terms and (3) one-year terms on the Arts Commission with terms beginning July 1.

The Arts Commission is a seven-member commission with one alternate appointed by the City Council. Four of the seven members must be actively participating in the arts. The Commissioners are compensated $137 per month. The Arts Commission has the power and duty to act in an advisory capacity to the City Council in all matters about the artistic aspects of the City. Additionally, commissioners recommend to the City Council the adoption of such ordinances, rules and regulations as they may deem necessary for the administration and preservation of the fine/performing arts of the community. One of the major projects of the Commission is the City’s Cultural Arts Plan. Commission meetings are generally held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 5 p.m. Meeting and preparation time may exceed several hours per week. (7) two-year terms on the Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee with terms beginning July 1.

The Emergency/Disaster Preparedness Committee is a nine-member body with two alternates, appointed by the City Council, whose charge is to advise the City Council on all matters pertaining to disaster prevention, planning, and preparedness. The Committee will make recommendations to the City Council and will have staggered terms. Meetings are generally held on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. (4) two-year terms on the Housing and Human Services Committee with terms beginning July 1.

The Housing and Human Services Committee is a nine-member body with two alternates, appointed by the City Council, whose charge is to assess and identify housing opportunities and human needs for all segments of the community, provide input on the City’s Housing Element of the General Plan, inform and make recommendations to the City Council and other community leaders, and increase community awareness of Housing Element programs to fill these needs. Meetings are generally held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. (3 plus Alternate) two-year terms on the Personnel Board with terms beginning July 1.

The Personnel Board is a three-member board with one alternate, appointed by the City Council, whose charge is to hear appeals relative to any disciplinary action, dismissal, demotion, reduction in pay, or suspension. The Personnel Board meets as needed.