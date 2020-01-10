City Meetings

Share this:

Public Invited to Reception for New Director of Community Development

The City of Laguna Beach is inviting members of the public and city staff to a welcome reception for the city’s new director of community development, Marc Wiener, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 4:30 p.m. in the City Council chambers. Light refreshments will be served.

Wiener spent the last four years as community planning and building director for the City of Carmel-by-the-Sea, where he oversaw the planning, building safety, zoning and code compliance divisions. He holds a master’s degree in Urban Planning from San Jose State University, is certified by the American Institute for Certified Planners (AICP), and has experience in both current and long-range planning.

The Jan. 14 reception will run from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 505 Forest Avenue. For more information on the event, contact Mariann Tracy, executive assistant to the city manager, at [email protected] or 949-497-0308.

City Seeks Input at Downtown Action Plan Meeting

On Monday, Jan. 13, from 3:30-5 p.m., the city will hold a public meeting at the Community and Susi Q Senior Center, Community Room, located at 380 3rd Street, to consider public input and discussion regarding SWA Group recommendations on the Downtown Action Plan. The discussion is intended to help interested citizens better understand the plan in order to frame their input to the Planning Commission during upcoming meetings. For more information, contact Anthony Viera, Associate Planner, at 949-497-0398 or [email protected]