LBHS Surf Takes Big Win Over Santa Margarita

Share this:

By LBHS Surf Coaches Alisa Cairns and Scott Finn

Laguna Beach High School surf had a big win on Sunday at the Scholastic Surf Series event at San Clemente Pier. The day started with team competition, and LBHS was up against Santa Margarita High School. LBHS took the overall win by a large margin, 60-24. Some of the team surfed in multiple divisions with a lot of success, and most of the team advanced to the individual competition.

When the day came to a close, the team had a number of finalists and top finishers. In both the Women’s Shortboard and Longboard, Devyn Linder, surfing in her first SSS after being sick for a good portion of the fall season, came away with the win. Mia Moore traded off with some impressive surfing of her own, particularly in the early rounds to take third in Shortboard and Longboard.

In the Mens Divisions, Christian Schenk surfed really strong all day and ended up with an impressive first in Shortboard and also did double duty in Lonboard, taking third. Cooper Laws was very stylish all day in the Lonboard, getting some excellent scores including a high 8.5 and finished the day runner-up. Tyson Lockhart had a great day, with several top scoring heats and did double duty as well, winning the Bodyboard and taking third in Shortboard. Dane Cameron had a solid day in Shortboard, making a number of heats and finished in a count back to take fifth. Tate Warner also did double duty getting the job done in both Shortboard and Longboard. Lucas Jablon put in some nice rides in Shortboard, as well as Gavin Pike, to all help the team in the win.

The next Scholastic Surf Series event will be Jan. 12 in Huntington Beach.

Surf coaches also issued a special shout out to LBHS surfer Jade Howson for winning the Women’s Gold Medal in SUP Sprints at the ISA World Championships in El Salvador competing for Team USA.