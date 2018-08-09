Coastal Commission Hits Laguna Beach Couple with $1M Fine for Illegal Home Construction

By Daniel Langhorne, Special to the Independent

The California Coastal Commission levied a $1 million fine on Thursday against a Laguna Beach couple for rebuilding their beachfront house in Laguna without applying for a coastal development permit.

Jeffrey and Tracy Katz, owners of 11 Lagunita Drive, were also ordered to remove the seawall along Victoria Beach within 60 days and submit an environmentally-sensitive plan to accomplish this within 14 days.

“I think this was willful, intentional disregard of the law,” Coastal Commission Chairwoman Dayna Bochco said. “The facts are very clear and this is going to be a very long conversation. I’m very disappointed that the violators would come and say we should negotiate at this late date.”

Steven Kaufmann, an attorney for the Katzes, argued that the construction at issue consisted of minor repairs and maintenance, and therefore did not require a coastal development permit. Instead, they secured approvals from the city of Laguna Beach.

Coastal Commission staffers countered this argument by showing photos of the home before and after the construction, claiming that the extensive work constituted new development. This violated the commission’s conditions of approval for a temporary seawall to protect the property’s original 1952 home from erosion but not major construction.

Garry Brown, executive director and CEO of Orange County Coastkeeper, said he was delighted by the Coastal Commission’s decision, which reinforced the panel’s role in providing a level playing field for all Californians.

“It’s one time that a large development or big money didn’t have their way,” Brown said. “I think it’s reasonable and probably a generous offer by the commission based on what they could have assessed.”

For more on this story, be sure to check out next week’s edition of the Indy.