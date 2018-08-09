FOA Junior Artists to be Awarded This Sunday

A jury made up of Mark Porterfield, Steve Chadma, Emma Patton, Pat Sparkuhl and Stephanie Cunningham has selected first, second and third place winners from more than 300 Orange County students’ work of art on display in the Festival of Art’s Junior Art Exhibit.

The award ceremony for the junior artists will take place Sunday, Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Since its inception in 1947, the Junior Art Exhibit has become one of the highlights of the summer show. Selected by art authorities from thousands of submissions representing schools throughout Orange County, works by over 300 students (PK-12) are on display.

The festival is located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Festival tickets will grant free admission to the junior art award ceremony. Purchase tickets online at www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org. General Admission is $15 on weekends, $11 for students and seniors, $5 for children 6-12 daily, and free for children 5 and under, as well as Laguna Beach residents and military.

Sawdust Festival to Hold Artists’ Benevolence Fund Art Auction

The Sawdust Festival’s Artists’ Benevolence Fund Art Auction is set to take place Sunday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the festival grounds, 935 Laguna Canyon Road. A silent auction will take place 10 a.m. to noon, followed by a live auction from 1-3 p.m.

The Artists’ Benevolence Fund is a source of financial assistance to artists residing in Laguna Beach who have suffered a catastrophic event, leaving them unable to work. The fund began as the Artists’ Relief Fund in 1987, when artwork was auctioned to help a critically ill Sawdust Festival artist. In 1993, the fund was reorganized as a nonprofit shelter within the Sawdust Art Festival and expanded to help not only Sawdust exhibitors, but any working artist in the city of Laguna Beach. The Artists’ Benevolence Fund has awarded over $100,000 in relief to artists in their times of need.

Anyone may contribute to the fund, but every summer Sawdust artists selflessly donate their art to the Artists’ Benevolence Fund Art Auction held every August on the festival grounds. This special event accounts for the majority of the revenue raised annually for the Artists’ Benevolence Fund.

For festival tickets, visit www.sawdustartfestival.org.