Community Chorus Tunes Up for 20th Anniversary

LagunaTunes Community Chorus resumes rehearsals on Feb. 13 in preparation for a 20th-anniversary celebration performance Lagunatunes, Greatest Hits!

Several members of LagunaTunes sang their appreciation for a cultural arts grant to City Council in November, inviting them to the 20th-anniversary performance. The concert is a look back at the group’s favorite music from 2003, when the group was founded, to the present. In a survey sent to all past and present members, participants were invited to vote for their favorite songs from the last twenty years. Past members are particularly urged to return to the stage, greet old friends, and join in this nostalgic trip down memory lane.

The Lagunatunes, Greatest Hits concert will be on June 11 at 4 p.m. in the Artists’ Theatre at Laguna Beach High School. Both new and past members are welcome, and there are no auditions. The organizations only request for members to have the desire to sing and learn with a fun group of people and a great director. Recorded rehearsal tracks are available for all parts. Members can listen to them in their car, while exercising, or whenever they want to learn effortlessly between rehearsals.

LagunaTunes welcomes prospective members to come to rehearsal Feb. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Thurston Middle School, 2100 Park Ave., Laguna Beach. A check for $90 is required for a music fee and a willingness to sing. Covid vaccinations, though not required, are encouraged.

Bob Gunn, former long-time director of Orange County’s Men Alive chorus and Laguna’s St. Mary’s choir is the chorus leader. LagunaTunes is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides choral singing to everyone (no auditions). The Festival of Arts Foundation, The Lodging Establishments and City of Laguna Beach fund the organization. More information can be found at www.lagunatuneschorus.org or [email protected].