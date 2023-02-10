Laguna Beach Democratic Club Selects New Leaders, Invites New Members

The Laguna Beach Democratic Club elected a new slate of executive board officers and appointed committee chairs for 2023 at its recent January meeting.

Peggy Wolff will guide the club as its new chair, working on strategic planning, monthly meetings to engage members, and working with the entire board to prepare for the 2024 election. Second in command is Nia Evans, who will serve as vice chair. Carrie Reynolds is the new club secretary. Returning as treasurer is Ketta Brown. Gwen McNallan will advise as immediate past president. New committee chairs include: Megan Hilliard, membership; Ann Marie McKay, website; Barbara McMurray, communications; Adam Redding-Kaufman, social media and Debbie Young, outreach.

The club will host one virtual meeting and one in-person meeting each quarter. They are typically held on second or third Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The next meeting is on March 15 at the Susi Q Community Room. Prospective new members are invited to attend. Club members do not need to be registered Democrats – independents may join – although Democratic Party registration allows a member to vote on club matters, which include candidate endorsements. Recent general meeting speakers have included Rep. Katie Porter, legal scholar Erwin Chemerinsky, Laguna Beach Mayor Pro Tem Sue Kempf, and Dr. Allyson Brooks of Hoag Women’s Health Institute, among others.

“I am looking forward to serving the club for the next two years and working hard to elect Democrats at all levels of government,” said Wolff. “Our goal is to increase our membership and engage more Democrats in Laguna Beach. We are delighted to welcome these new board members, who bring great energy and expertise to our team and represent various age groups. Our membership continues to increase as voters realize that Democratic values are people-centered values that help us all to live better.”

Established in 1945, the Laguna Beach Democratic Club is an all-volunteer, chartered club of the Democratic Party of Orange County. It is in its 78th year of uninterrupted engagement supporting Democratic candidates, policies, and values. Democrats believe in an economy that benefits everyone, health care is a right, diversity is strength, and democracy is worth defending. More information about the Laguna Beach Democratic Club is available by visiting thelbdems.com.