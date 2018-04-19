Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Craft Guild Pops Up

Posted On 19 Apr 2018
Laguna Craft Guild art show sets up at Main Beach at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 22.

The local artists, many of whom also sell at the Sawdust Art Festival, sell  handmade goods on the cobblestones until sundown.

 

Avran to Open New Exhibition

Nina K visits the Avran Gallery next Saturday.

All are invited to the opening reception for Abstract Expressionist painter Nina K at Avran Gallery, 540 S. Coast Highway, from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

The painter’s developed technique of thick layers of oil color is applied until her vision is achieved.

The show runs through Saturday, May 12.

 

 

 

