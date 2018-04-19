Craft Guild Pops Up

Laguna Craft Guild art show sets up at Main Beach at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 22.

The local artists, many of whom also sell at the Sawdust Art Festival, sell handmade goods on the cobblestones until sundown.

Avran to Open New Exhibition

All are invited to the opening reception for Abstract Expressionist painter Nina K at Avran Gallery, 540 S. Coast Highway, from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 28.

The painter’s developed technique of thick layers of oil color is applied until her vision is achieved.

The show runs through Saturday, May 12.