Eagle Scout Explores Passion for Ocean

Jeremiah Strauss, a 14-year old freshman at El Toro High School, recently teamed up with the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) in Laguna Beach to create an educational conservation program as part of his requirements to earn the rank of Eagle Scout in troop 4321 of Abiding Savior Lutheran Church in Lake Forest. Strauss hopes to be a marine engineer one day.

After Strauss learned more about what PMMC does, he created a role-playing game, “Sea Lion Survival,” to engage youth while they learn. Through the game, PMMC shares experiences and environmental issues they encounter on a daily basis with kids.

PMMC launched Strauss’ game Nov. 1 as a part of the center’s after school program called Ocean Heroes. Strauss hopes the program will be available to Boy and Girl Scouts in January.

Public Invited to Food Sensitivity Workshop

Find out if you have a food sensitivity at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the chiropractic clinic Health in Balance, 380 Glenneyre. Dr. Gary and Lisa Arthur, naturopathic doctors, will use applied kinesiology to test for six of the most common food sensitivities. A light dinner will be provided. RSVP to healthinbalance.com/events-1/food-intolerance-workshop.

Make a Donation to the Holiday Food Basket Program

The Laguna Beach Police Department has announced the return of its holiday food basket program, in partnership with Laguna Beach Unified School District and the Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club. Volunteers from the department and the community will distribute baskets to families selected by referrals from the school district and the Boys & Girls Club two days before Thanksgiving and Christmas. Make donations of grocery store gift cards and non-perishable items through Nov. 21 to the bins in the LBPD or call Natasha Hernandez at 949-497-0382 to arrange a pick up or get more information.

Top of the World Neighborhood Association Meets Next Week

Top of the World Neighborhood Association (TOWNA) general meeting, including election of the board of directors, will take place at the Susi Q Community Center at 380 3rd Street on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 6-8 p.m.

The meeting’s program will be conducted by Jordan Villwock, LBPD’s Emergency Operations Coordinator. Villwock will discuss the city’s emergency alert system, warning, and evacuation during natural disasters. In addition, Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia will discuss the fuel modification program and answer questions.

TOWNA relies upon voluntary dues of $10 per year per household. TOW neighbors can send checks to TOWNA c/o Mark Mani, 2798 Temple Hills Drive, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, or bring payment to the meeting. The meeting is free and open to the public.

City to Host ‘Open for Business’ Workshop Thursday

The next “Open for Business” workshop will be hosted by the City of Laguna Beach on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third Street.

Workshop participants will include Planning Commissioners, representatives from the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce, and Anthony Viera, Associate City Planner for the City of Laguna Beach.

As a result of the workshops last year, several new businesses came to Laguna Beach, and others are planned for the future.

For more information, contact Anthony Viera at 949-497-0398 or [email protected]

Congressional Community Meeting to Cover Historical Context of Impeachment

Laguna Beach’s Congressional Community will host its next meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21, in the game room of the Susi Q Senior Center from 6-7:15 p.m.

The group will be presenting a historical overview of Congress’ role in the impeachment process, including clarifying common misconceptions on the subject. This will not be a presentation on the current proceedings. Admission is free. All are welcome to attend. Seating is limited.

Congressional Communities was formed in 2018 to help facilitate better and more frequent communication between constituents and their representatives and staff by establishing communities similar in size to the very first districts. Meetings are held monthly. The group is non-partisan. To learn more, visit www.congressionalcommunities.org.

LBGOP Announces Sen. Moorlach as Guest Speaker

The Laguna Beach Republicans (LBGOP) will hold their next meeting from 6-7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, at Mozambique, 1740 S. Coast Highway. Social hour begins at 5 p.m. All Republicans, Independents and Libertarians are invited to listen to guest speaker Sen. John Moorlach of the 37th district. Moorlach will discuss the recently concluded legislative session in Sacramento and will answer questions. Those interested in attending need to RSVP to [email protected]

Police, Fire and Marine Safety Participate in the Pink Patch Project

Through the combined efforts of each of the City of Laguna Beach Public Safety Departments, a total of $4,200 was raised from the sale of vibrant pink versions of each department’s uniform patches. Members of the participating agencies wore the pink patches on their uniforms for the month of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with the intention of stimulating conversation within the community and heightening public awareness about the importance of early detection of the disease.

The proceeds were donated to the local Laguna Beach Community Clinic and will be used to provide mammograms and breast exams for patients who cannot afford them.

The Laguna Beach Fire Department raised an additional $840, which will be donated to The Firefighter Cancer Support Network.

All Pink Patch items are available both online and at the Laguna Beach Police Department. For more information, visit lbpdpinkpatch.com.

Fire Department Celebrates 100th Anniversary

The Laguna Beach Fire Department marked its centennial year on Sunday, Oct. 27, with a badge pinning and gathering at City Hall.

The Laguna Beach Fire Department began with a volunteer crew of 21 in 1919 using a Model-T engine housed on what is now Loma Place. Laguna’s famous 1931 Seagrave Suburbanite fire engine is currently stored in Coast Mesa awaiting restoration.

In 1948, the department went from an all-volunteer staff to a paid/career fire department. Twenty years later, the Agate Street and Top of the World stations were added.

With the annexation of South Laguna in 1988, the number of stations in Laguna grew to four. Along the way, the LBFD implemented an in-house paramedic program.

Currently, 42 LBFD members serve three shifts at each station, each staffed with three firefighters in the ranks of fire captain, fire engineer and firefighter.

Nearly all of the city and its surrounding 16,000 acres of open space are designated by CalFire as a very high fire hazard severity zone. Laguna Beach’s hilly terrain and significant vegetation puts it at risk for wildfires. A devastating fire in 1993 consumed 14,000 acres and caused the evacuation of 23,000 people and destroyed 441 homes. Laguna also experienced fires in 2015 and 2018.

The city encourages all residents to be prepared for wildfire. Sign up for a free consultation by the LBFD by calling 949-497-0700 or visiting lagunabechcity.net/cityhall/fire/fire_prevention/sign_up.