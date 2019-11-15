Connie Crosland

Share this:

May 12, 1926 – Nov. 5, 2019

Connie was born in San Fernando, California on May 12, 1926. She was one of eight children. She married Oscar Joe Cano in 1946, and gave birth to two daughters, Rita and Leah. She was an amazing homemaker and mother involved in school theatre productions, sewing costumes for the girls’ Mexican and Spanish dancing performances, and hosting Mexican dinners for school fundraisers. She was gifted in the art of home holiday decorating and entertaining. She loved singing, dancing and music. Connie had a unique sense of humor that made life with her a joy.

She came to Laguna in 1967 with her two girls after a painful divorce. Over the span of the following 50 years, she blossomed in the Laguna community through attendance at Laguna Church, forming strong friendships, hosting endless garage sales and even becoming a security guard at the Sawdust Festival for a time.

Connie was a loving friend and generous mother and grandmother who kept her family laughing with her quirky sense of humor. She loved painting, gardening, music, reading, garage sales, dancing, cowboys and chile relleno burritos.

She flew away peacefully in her sleep at 5:32 in the morning on Nov. 5, 2019. Her laughter and zest for life will be sorely missed, and Laguna will never be the same without her.