El Morro Elementary to celebrate retirement of veteran teacher

After a 31-year career, third-grade teacher Tamara Wong will say goodbye to El Morro Elementary School.

Community members are invited to join a retirement celebration for Wong from 1 to 4 p.m. on June 5 at El Morro Elementary multipurpose room. RSVPs are appreciated before May 27 to [email protected]

Wong has impacted the lives of many El Morro students over more than three decades. She is known for providing a pancake breakfast on the first day of school, dumplings on Chinese New Year, and running a cupcake fundraiser benefitting The Panda International Foundation for the past nine years.

“The positive impact Mrs. Wong had on her students’ lives was invaluable! We feel blessed to have had Mrs. Wong teach both of our boys. May her retirement be filled with happy memories of knowing she contributed to the success of 31 years of students,” the Detweiler family said in a statement.

Past or present students of Wong and their parents are invited to write a brief note to Wong about their favorite memories of her. Email messages and any photos to [email protected] by May 27.