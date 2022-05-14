Patrick DiGiacomo to keynote Laguna Beach Business Club meeting

Culinary artist Patrick DiGiacomo will be the featured speaker at the Laguna Beach Business Club’s 7:30 a.m. meeting on May 19. The Business Club holds a monthly breakfast meeting on third Thursdays, hosting speakers speaking on how they found success in their personal and professional lives.

After 30 years as a successful financial planner, DiGiacomo decided to pursue another passion. He enrolled in the chef’s school at Laguna Culinary in Laguna Beach. After graduating in 2008, DiGiacomo took his passion for cooking and community and became head volunteer chef for the Orange County Rescue Mission homeless shelter.

DiGiacomo founded and operated the popular Kitchen in the Canyon and is currently working as brand manager and sales representative for Ingardia Bros. Produce Inc. while still serving the Rescue Mission.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Rd. Non-members are welcome to attend. The non-member guest fee is $30 payable in cash or check (addressed to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting. For more information about the Club or to register to attend the May meeting, visit lagunabeachbusinessclub.com or email [email protected]