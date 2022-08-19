El Morro student and mini donkey earn OC Fair prize

Isabel Offield, an El Morro Elementary first grader, hasn’t been horsing around this summer.

Isabel and her miniature donkey companion named Lady recently won second place in the Open Miniature Donkey Competition at the OC Fair. This is the first OC Fair contest recognized by the National Miniature Donkey Association. The event is scheduled to return next year due to the big success and interest in the unique, quirky breed.

Isabel competed in the halter class where the judge scored Isabel’s ability to lead Lady through patterns in the arena and show off her walk, trot, and halt. The judge also scored Lady on her coat, color, and teeth. Isabel was one of the youngest entrants in the competition.