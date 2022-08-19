Laguna Art Museum spotlights the lost art of William Mortensen

Laguna Art Museum will present “Photography & Seduction: William Mortensen’s Laguna Beach” from Oct. 1 through Jan. 15.

Honoring the Laguna Beach resident, the exhibition will illustrate his trajectory to become one of the most famous photographers of his time.

“We look forward to presenting one of the only museum exhibitions dedicated to the work of the revered and hated William Mortensen,” Museum executive director Julie Perlin Lee said in a press release.

The exhibition will be accompanied by a documentary on Mortensen that’s narrated by Vincent Price.

Photography & Seduction will take museum visitors on a journey through Mortensen’s career from his Hollywood beginnings to his teachings and processes. Mortensen was the first American photographer to create a long-term series of grotesque artwork, using pens, paints, pumice, and razor blades to modify images. Mortensen was eventually drawn to Laguna Beach where he opened a photography school and was often called “The Master” by his students for teachings known as “The Mortensen Method.”

For more information, please visit lagunaartmuseum.org.