Share this:

By Donna Furey | LB Indy

Mozambique restaurant is stepping up its entertainment, offering touring acts a new venue. The Empty Hearts are the latest to take advantage and will perform on Thursday Nov. 20, a show that starts at 9 p.m. with tickets $25 at the door.

The band’s members are the Cars’ Elliot Easton, Blondie drummer Clem Burke, Romantics lead singer Wally Palmar and Chesterfield Kings bassist Andy Babiuk. They are including a stop in Laguna Beach as part of a tour promoting their first album, “I Don’t Want Your Love.”

The newly created band originated with Babiuk’s idea to write and play new songs that took their musical cues from the bands that inspired them as teenagers, such as The Beatles, The Stones and The Kinks.

Mozambique’s line-up next month includes former Yes front man Jon Anderson on Dec. 1 and Wailers’ guitarist Al Anderson with musicians who honor Bob Marley’s music on Dec. 12.

Macy Gray, George Clinton, Nina Persson, Booker T. Jones and Blind Boys of Alabama, who performed at the club earlier, represent a shift to draw bigger acts to Laguna Beach, said booking agent Tony Nguyen, who also works as the sound engineer at Mozambique. He previously worked as a marketing director at Interscope Records.

While Mozambique’s sound system is a treat for performers, the standing room only venue has limitations for patrons. Even so, Saturday’s show by the Emmy-winning Liverpool band Flock of Seagulls is sold out.

Share this: