Exhibit of Beloved Local Artist’s Work Opens

A reception from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, opens an exhibit of Mark Chamberlain’s work, at BC Space, 235 Forest Ave.

The exhibition and sale of “Mark Chamberlain Cibachrome Prints,” created and printed during the 1970s and 80s will also include works of art from the artist’s private collection. Chamberlain’s Future Fossils series, Dream Sequences series and his most recent work, The Legacy Project, which documented the transition of the Marine base at El Toro to the Orange County Great Park, will be available.

Chamberlain co-founded BC Space Gallery in 1973 with Jerry Burchfield and operated the space solely from 1987 until his passing last April. In 2014, Chamberlain received a Helena Modjeska Cultural Legacy Award as “Artistic Visionary” from Arts Orange County. In 2015, an exhibition on the Laguna Canyon Project, “The Canyon Project: Artivism,” opened at Laguna Art Museum, and ran for two months. Chamberlain’s book, “The Laguna Canyon Project: Refining Artivism,” was published in 2018 by the Laguna Wilderness Press.