LOCA Invites Community to Annual Brunch

LOCA invites everyone to its annual meeting on Sunday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Healy House on the Sawdust Festival grounds. Attendees will enjoy brunch and meet LOCA’s board of directors.

Updates on LOCA’s community service programs, such as arts in schools and Wayfinders Youth Shelter will be presented. A lineup of public serving workshops, such as Art and Sea Lions and Art Club, will also be introduced. Keynote speaker Mike Tauber will present a slideshow of his murals and explain how they evolve from the studio to the street.

Attendees will be invited to glaze a tile for a permanent public mural designed by Tauber. The “Coastline to Canyon” mosaic depicts an aerial view of Laguna’s deep blue ocean, turquoise tidepools, sandy shores, golden canyons and greenbelt.

Wildlife silhouette tiles, created in the workshops, will depict species that live in each color zone. Tiles will be kiln fired, and ready for hands-on public installation in November. The wall fronts Neighborhood Congregational Church and is viewed from Glenneyre Avenue between Cleo and St. Ann’s streets.

The meeting will also feature opportunity drawings, and a sale of table treasures and hand-decorated art shirts. A silent auction will feature a rooftop cocktail, dining, and stay package at La Casa Del Camino Hotel and K’ya Grill.

Advanced registration is required. Guests are $20, free to LOCA members. Sawdust Festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road. Metered parking is on the street.

For more information or to register, visit www.locaarts.org/event/loca-annual-members-meeting-features-tile-glazing-champagne-brunch-murals-more/.

LAM Invites All to Museum Day

Laguna Art Museum will take part in the Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day, Saturday, Sept. 22.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. art patrons can enjoy free admission by presenting a Museum Day ticket, which can be downloaded online at lagunaartmuseum.org.