Exploring Space and the Unconventional

JoAnne Artman Gallery introduces two artists, Ellen Von Wiegand and Hugo G. Urrutia, who present an expressive formal approach to their work. Von Wiegand and Urrutia explore spatiality, the limitations of their materials, and challenge conventional techniques of their practices in their respective linocuts and wooden wall sculptures.

Top Artists Exhibit at Festival of the Arts

The Festival of Arts fine art show opened July 5, featuring original artwork by award-winning artists and immersive art experiences including demonstrations and interactive art workshops, daily exhibit tours, live music and special events. The show runs through Saturday, Aug. 31.

Festival-goers can browse and purchase a variety of fine artworks at the oldest juried fine art show, which include paintings, photography, printmaking, sculpture, jewelry, handcrafted wood furniture, ceramics and glass, by 140 Orange County artists. Since opening in 1932, thousands have shown and sold their artwork at the Festival and many have had their work featured in the private collections of leading art collectors, celebrities, and museums around the world.

“As a young artist, I feel a great sense of honor being a part of the unique social fabric that makes Laguna Beach the mecca of art and creativity that it is today,” said photographer Christopher Allwine.

Jeweler Sheri Cohen said, “The Festival of Arts brings a discerning audience that appreciates the unusual in both design and material. This gives me the opportunity to push my creative visions in all directions.”

Tom Swimm who has been recognized with many awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Laguna Beach Arts Alliance said, “It’s always nice to reconnect with other artists who have shown at the Festival during the years.”

Some of the Festival’s exhibiting artists are originally from Japan (Ken Sugimoto), England (Sharon Jackman), South Korea (Pil Ho Lee) and Mexico (Hugo Rivera). Attendees can also look forward to seeing work by Cheyne Walls (Irvine), Carol Heiman-Greene (Orange), Christopher P. Scardino (Aliso Viejo) and Dana C. Lewis (Capistrano Beach.) For a full list of the 2019 participating artists visit www.foapom.com/exhibitor-gallery/.

The Festival of Arts offers a wide range of daily activities that the whole family can enjoy like nightly live music, wine and chocolate pairings, guided art tours, yoga with Lululemon, and art workshops for all ages. Several special one-day events return this year, including the Festival Runway Fashion Show on Aug. 18 and Family Art Day on July 14.

General admission tickets start at $10 per person. Tickets for The Pageant of the Masters, running in conjunction with the Fine Arts Show, through Saturday, Aug. 31, start at $15 per person. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.LagunaFestivalofArts.org.

Latin Jazz Syndicate Takes the Stage

World-renowned trumpeter and Artistic Director of Jazz for Laguna Beach Live!, Bijon Watson, leads the commencing concert of the 2019 Laguna Beach Live! Jazz Summer International series on July 16. The Latin Jazz Syndicate introduces a fusion of Latin and world rhythms through famous jazz standards. These all-Star musicians pay homage to America’s indigenous music, Jazz, while maintaining the rhythmic and harmonic authenticity required of a variety of ethnic styles.

Jazz Summer International takes place every two weeks on a Tuesday evening, from July 16 to Aug. 27 at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St Ann’s Drive. Concerts are 6-8 p.m., and doors open at 5 p.m. for food, drinks, and social hour.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door, $100 for the full season. Seating is assigned according to date of purchase, season ticket holders and Laguna Beach Live! membership. Reservations are accepted until noon on the day of the concert or until sold out.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.lagunabeachlive.org or call 949-715-9713.