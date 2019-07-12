Girl Scouts Seek New Members, Volunteers
Robotics, camping, cooking, art, first aid, cyber-security and business skills are just some of the topics a girl can choose to explore in the Girls Scouts. The Girl Scout mission is to build girls who are confident, courageous, and strong leaders who treat others with respect, have integrity, and make the world a better place. Join the Girl Scout sisterhood in Laguna Beach by contacting Stephanie Andrews at [email protected] 949-454-2913.
Laguna Beach Girl Scouts is also looking for adult volunteers, age 19 or older, who want to be a troop leader, help behind the scenes, or assist older girls in running and planning an event or earning the prestigious Gold Award.
Fellowship Invites All to Envision ‘Interdependence Day’
What would it look like if we decided to write out—and live out—a Declaration of Interdependence? Rev. Rebecca Benefiel Bijur’s presentation “Interdependence Day” at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 14, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach, 429 Cypress Drive, will explore the topic.
Rev. Bijur has served Unitarian Universalist congregations and social justice communities in Southern California since 2010. A graduate of Yale College and Harvard Divinity School, she works with Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE) to educate, organize, and mobilize the faith community to accompany workers and immigrants in the struggle for dignity, good jobs, and justice. For more information, email [email protected] call 949-654-2526.
Registration Open for Youth Volleyball League
All kids and parents are invited to come out and enjoy recreational volleyball practices in the eight-week fall season of the United States Youth Volleyball League taking place in Laguna Niguel at Niguel Hills Middle School from Sept. 10 to Nov. 2. The USYVL is an instructional volleyball league that operates in a coed format for boys and girls ages 7 to15. Register at USYBL.org by Sept. 1. Call 888-988-7985 for more information. Volunteer positions are available.
Chamber Holds Annual Golf Tournament
The Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce brought back the much beloved Annual Golf Tournament, presented by Tropare’ Inc., on Monday, July 1, at the Aliso Viejo Country Club. One hundred and twenty golfers participated in 18 holes of golf, raising funds for the Chamber of Commerce to continue to support and advocate for Laguna’s businesses and community.
Tournament participants enjoyed a variety of competitions in addition to 18 holes of scramble golf tournament play. Activities included men’s and women’s Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin competition, a $5,000 Mega, $100,000 Shootout competition, and a Hole-In-One to win an Audi. Participants also challenged local golf pro Barbara Williams in “Beat the Pro.”
“It was great to see participation from so many people in our community, including one of our council members, firefighters and many more,” said Chamber President JJ Ballesteros. “I believe all our players and sponsors saw value in what was a fun and well-run tournament. I look forward to an even bigger tournament in 2020.”