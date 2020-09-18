Sports Update: Brennan, Naess Named First Team All-Americans

Share this:

Fall/Winter Sports

Air quality from the fires has curtailed much of the high school sport activities. Hopefully, fall pre-season training will get back on-track soon.

Spring 2020 Awards – Sand Volleyball

Brennan and Naess Named First Team All-Americans

Laguna’s top players from 2020 were selected to the 8-player American Volleyball Coaches Association Junior Beach All-American First Team for this year as announced last week. Breakers were 42-7 as a team the past four seasons and had a very promising 2020 season curtailed due to California’s COVID restrictions.

Peri Brennan (UCLA) – Was 36-3 all-time in her pairs play in the team matches. In 2018, she teamed with Lexi McKeown to win the Interscholastic Beach Volleyball League (IBVL) high school “Queen of the Beach” honors as the top high school pair for Southern California. In 2019, she captured the title again with teammate Piper Naess. Laguna finished ranked second in the State in 2018 and 2019 losing to Mira Costa in both matches. Their 2020 Main Beach home match with the Mustangs was a casualty of COVID-19 imposed shutdown

Piper Naess – 36-5 in her all-time pairs play in team matches including 2-0 this past season. Naess won the 2019 IBVL Southern California individuals with Peri Brennan for the “Queen of the Beach” honors and their 2019 championship pairs match in the State Finals

Email Breaker sports notes to Frank at [email protected].

Share this: