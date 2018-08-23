Festival to Offer Free Dance Performances

Share this:

Laguna Dance Festival presents free public dance performances by multilingual Los Angeles-based dance company Contra-Tiempo on Sunday, Aug. 26, at the Festival of Arts outdoor stage. Performances will take place at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., followed by an interactive dance class. The shows are free with festival admission.

The company creates a new physical, visual and sonic vocabulary that collages salsa, Afro-Cuban, hip-hop, and contemporary dance with theater, compelling text, and original music to bring dynamic multi-modal experiences to the concert stage.

Company members are professional dancers, artists, immigrants, educators, activists, organizers, and movers of all types, living and working across Los Angeles and across the country.

‘Two’s A Crowd’ Premiers at Playhouse Sept. 7

Laguna locals Martin Bergman and Rita Rudner will premier their new musical “Two’s A Crowd” at the Laguna Playhouse Friday, Sept. 7, through Sunday, Sept. 16.

With music and lyrics by Laguna’s own Jason Feddy, the un-romantic comedy stars Rudner and Davis Gaines. It is directed by Bergman.

Forced together by a computer error, freewheeling Tom (Gaines) and uptight Wendy (Rudner) do their best to ruin each other’s vacations. Will they get to know each other well enough to reveal the real reasons behind their travel? Will they agree on sleeping arrangements?

“Two’s A Crowd” is Bergman and Rudner’s third new show and first musical at the Laguna Playhouse.

“We find the Laguna audience to be really supportive, and we wanted to start this show here before taking it on tour and hopefully ending up in New York,” said Bergman. “The feedback we’ll get from the Playhouse audiences will be immensely helpful, and we hope the people who come and see the show will know and enjoy their role in being involved in something at its very inception.”

Tickets range from $75-$120 and can be purchased at www.lagunaplayhouse.comor by calling 949-497- 2787. The Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Road.

No Square Theatre Showing ‘Lagunatics Alien Invasion’

No Square Theater (NST) is offering a showing of the 2006 “Lagunatics Alien Invasion” on Friday, Aug. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Legion Hall, located at 384 Legion Street.

The movie starts in an “out of this world” fashion and just gets stranger and stranger from there.

The showing is free for NST members, donors and cast members. Admission for non-members is $10 at the door.

Arrive at 6:30 p.m. to get a seat in the cabaret. After a brief introduction, the first half of the movie begins at 7 p.m. followed by an intermission.

RSVP at www.nosquare.org/#alien.

Opera Singer to Perform Brahms & Bukowski by the Sea

Martin Matthews (Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, New York City Opera, Seattle Opera, Sante Fe Opera) will be performing “The Serious Songs” by J. Brahms, with additional repertoire including Schubert lied and Charles Bukowski poems set to music by composer Persis Vehar, on Sunday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. at St. Francis by the Sea in Laguna Beach. Matthews will be accompanied by pianist Iris Malkin.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.martinmatthews.org/performances. St. Francis by the Sea is located at 430 Park Avenue.

Matthews will also be performing Saturday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. at CSULB Daniel Recital Hall in Long Beach.