Plein Air Painters Join Museum’s Centennial Celebration

To commemorate the official day on which the original Laguna Beach Art Association was founded in 1918, the Laguna Art Museum has invited the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) as one of its community partners to join the LBAA Birthday Party celebration on Saturday, Aug. 25.

From 9 a.m. to noon, LPAPA will host a Paint Out En Plein Air event at Heisler Park. This is a free outdoor event, presented in collaboration with the museum’s LBAA Birthday Party celebration, which begins at 10 a.m. with free docent-led exhibition tours at the museum.

A birthday celebration and cake will take place at the museum from 1-2 p.m., followed by family activities from 2-5 p.m.

LPAPA artists’ work created during the Grand Paint Out for the “Centennial Celebration Plein Air Exhibition” will be on exhibit and available for purchase through Sept. 4 at the Forest & Ocean Gallery, located at 480 Ocean Avenue.

For more information about LPAPA, visit www.lpapa.org.

Art-to-Go Sell-Out Auction Set for Sunday

Collectors who love red hot art will enjoy the 2018 Art-to-Go fundraising sale at Festival of Arts. More than 100 exhibitors donated originals under the theme “Red Hot.” Works are available for purchase now through Sunday, Aug. 26, while supplies last. A sell-out auction will take place on Aug. 26, from 6-8 p.m.

“Bids open at a third of the retail value, so it’s a great chance to start a collection from these prestigious artists,” said curator Mike Tauber. Offerings include jewelry by Lance Heck and Linda Potichke; paintings by Susan Cox, Sue Thompson, David Milton and Bruce Vanderwilt; drawings, photos and other mixed media.

Proceeds from Art-to-Go sales benefit The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts, providing hardship and disaster relief grants for artists in need. All buyers qualify for a drawing to win a two-night stay at The Tides Inn.

View the online gallery at www.TheArtistsFund-foa.orgor call 949-612-1949.