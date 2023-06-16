First Team All-League Spring Team Sports

Shea Blanchard – Senior

Sunset Wave League Pitcher of the Year – led team in strikeouts, innings pitched. Team leader in runs-batted-in.

Laird Garcia – Junior

Team leader in hitting percentage and net blocking. Tied the single set net blocking record and set the 3-set and 5-set match record for blocking.

Joey Capobianco – Senior

Led team in batting average (.303), hits, doubles, home runs and runs scored.

Griffin Naess – Senior

Set school record in earned-run-average (0.16) 44 innings pitched #2 for team in runs-batted-in.

Emmy Regal – Junior

Top scorer for Girls Lacrosse in the sport’s most successful season at Laguna.

Photos courtesy of Laguna Beach Athletics. Emmy Regal – photo by Ruby Samson