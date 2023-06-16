Letter: Hotel Laguna Investor Group To Host Town Hall Meeting

There was recently a spate of false repetitive information about Hotel Laguna, 14 West Hotel, and other Laguna Beach properties which are fully controlled by MOM Laguna. We are extremely confident that the legal process will validate MOM’s authority, control, ownership and actions. To date, the Superior Court of California, County of Orange has made intermediate rulings validating MOM’s position while preventing Mo Honarkar from coming within 200 feet of these hotels. The court stated MOM Laguna has “established they are authorized to manage and operate the subject properties. This includes the power to determine who can work at or enter the properties.” Documents are available on the court website.

MOM Laguna was not responsible for the unfortunate events of May 2. The city of Laguna Beach and its police department have publicly confirmed that the only instance of individuals carrying arms that day were part of Honarkar’s team. We pleaded with city management, staff, and the police department to remove wrongful trespassers whose primary goals were to shut down and interfere with business at these properties. It appeared as a rash attempt for Honarkar to gain leverage in his dispute with MOM Laguna. If certain city officials had heeded and responded to our time-sensitive requests, the situation would have never escalated to what unfolded. The MOM team has never engaged in acts proven to be unlawful or illegal. Our only goal on May 2 was to protect our staff, guests, team members and city residents. Anyone claiming otherwise is attempting to deflect fact and responsibility.

We strive to protect Laguna Beach’s residents and visitors at all of our properties and are working diligently on Hotel Laguna’s restoration. Our mission is to return the hotel to its rightful place as a symbol of the best of Laguna Beach’s heritage and legacy and to make you proud. In fact, we would love to meet the residents of Laguna Beach. Imminently, we will be hosting a town hall meeting at Hotel Laguna with food and drinks as we get to meet you face to face. At that event, we will answer any questions you have about our plans for the properties. Residents, to be added to our invite list, please email your full name and address to: [email protected].

MOM Laguna Investor Group