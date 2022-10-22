Third Street Writers Announce Secrets & Sins: A Halloween Reading & Open Mic Event

The public is invited to enjoy an eerie evening of original stories and poems as Third Street Writers hosts its fifth annual Secrets and Sins public reading.

“We are thrilled to once again share this beloved event with the community,” said Amy Dechary, president of Third Street Writers. “We’ve spent the last year exploring different writing styles and I can’t wait to see what our participants present this year.”

This free event will be held at the LCAD gallery, 374 Ocean Ave, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 27. Anyone who wishes to read their writing (four minutes or less) must register in advance at www.thirdstreetwriters.org/events. Refreshments will be served and costumes are encouraged.

“Everyone loves dark stories, and we’ve been hard at work to create some hair-raising tales,” said Rina Palumbo, vice president of Third Street Writers. “I think the audience will be delighted.”

As well as the opportunity to listen, anyone from the public is encouraged to share original work (fiction, nonfiction and poetry) during the open mic session following the reading. Pieces should not exceed four minutes.

“It’s always inspiring to see the quality of the work produced,” said Third Street board member Theresa Keegan. “Not only do members benefit from reading their work aloud, but it’s always fun when people from the public also decide to participate. It’s a really welcoming, supportive setting.”

This year Third Street Writers has hosted writing technique workshops as well as guest instructors such as Lorette C. Luzajic, editor and founder of “The Ekphrastic Review.” The group also published the inaugural edition “Art Inscribed” a collection of stories and poems written in response to works exhibited at the 2022 Festival of Arts.

“We really enjoyed working with the Festival artists this summer,” Dechary said. “and Secrets and Sins is yet another way for us to connect with the greater Laguna community.”

Writers exploring the field, or anyone with a specific writing project, are encouraged to attend the group’s free workshops held Mondays, 12 to 2 p.m. at the Susi Q Center. Online attendance is also an option.

Founded in 2015, the Third Street Writers is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to fostering the growth of the writing community in Laguna Beach through weekly workshops, reading events, and creating various publications.

For more information, contact Amy Dechary, visit the group’s website, like them on Facebook @ThirdStreetWriters or follow them on Instagram @thirdstreetwriters.