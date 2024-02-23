Gelson’s to permanently close Laguna Beach store

By LB Indy Staff

Gelson’s announced on Feb. 16 that it will permanently close its Laguna Beach store located at 30922 Coast Highway.

The closure is set to happen on March 2.

“The limited population of the area coupled with challenging economic headwinds for grocers in California has unfortunately made this decision necessary,” said Gelson’s President & CEO John Bagan in a release from Gelson’s. “Despite an amazing and dedicated team, Laguna Beach has been unprofitable.”

About 40 people are employed at the Laguna Beach store.

Gelson’s said that the company is committed to retaining as many of these team members as possible at other locations.

Gelson’s operates a recently remodeled store in Dana Point, located just 2.5 miles away at 24 Monarch Bay Plaza, which will now be the closest location for Laguna Beach residents.