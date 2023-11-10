Grand Opening of Laguna Beach Yoga and Fair Trade Boutique this Saturday, Nov. 11

Katie Bond and James Gallen, the creative forces behind Laguna Beach Yoga + Fair Trade, have successfully cultivated a vibrant community center dedicated to yoga, meditation, mindfulness, and fostering meaningful connections. Central to this sanctuary is a unique fair-trade boutique thoughtfully curated by The Peace Exchange, offering conscientiously sourced products from around the globe.

Bond and Gallen have announced studio/boutique’s highly anticipated grand opening event this Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at 11 a.m. at 312 Broadway, Suite 203, Laguna Beach, CA 92651. Open to the public, this spectacular celebration promises a diverse array of activities, entertainment, and community engagement.

Highlights Include:

· Coffee and Elixir Bar: Savor a delightful selection of invigorating elixirs and freshly brewed coffee.

· Community Showcase Class: Immerse yourself in a collective yoga experience that embodies the spirit of togetherness.

· Teacher Introductions: Get to know our accomplished instructors, the driving force behind your transformative yoga journey.

· Live Music: Be serenaded by live musical performances that add a harmonious touch to the event.

· Special Giveaways: Stand a chance to win exciting prizes and surprises in our special giveaways.

· Fair Trade Boutique Specials: Discover exclusive offers and discounts on ethically sourced products from around the world.

· Yoga Membership Offers: Explore unbeatable membership packages to kickstart your yoga practice.

· Self-Care Stations: Pamper yourself at our self-care stations, dedicated to enhancing your well-being.

· Kids Activities: Engage the young ones in a variety of fun and interactive kids’ activities, ensuring a day for the whole family.

Bond is a favorite Laguna Beach social entrepreneur and leading yoga instructor. With an extensive background spanning various yoga disciplines, Bond ardently promotes peace and embraces the yoga lifestyle. As a certified Reiki Master Teacher, she infuses her classes with compassion, facilitating healing and an authentic sense of simplicity.

Notably, Bond is the author of “The Little Book of Meditations, a Guide to Mindfulness.” Her background includes founding The Peace Exchange, a local non-profit dedicated to sustainable fair trade, and co-presiding over the Laguna Beach Parents Club, serving over 300 local families. Bond currently resides in North Laguna with her husband James, and their two daughters.

The Grand Opening event promises an unforgettable experience that encompasses the values of yoga, mindfulness, and ethical shopping.

For more information, visit lagunabeachyoga.com.